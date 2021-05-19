Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Lowered by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,453 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 719,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,607,000 after purchasing an additional 31,793 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,153. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.58. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

