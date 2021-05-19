Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 363,185 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 1,861,075 shares.The stock last traded at $61.53 and had previously closed at $61.53.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average of $61.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAGCO Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 129,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 23,041 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 82,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 129,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

