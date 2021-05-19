Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 579,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,888 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $35,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAGCO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% during the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 129,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 23,041 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 82,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 129,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period.

VGSH stock opened at $61.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.65. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $62.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

