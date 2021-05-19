Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock opened at $217.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.19. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $133.55 and a 1-year high of $227.82.

