Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Stock Position Raised by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVOO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVOO stock opened at $181.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.43. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $187.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.