Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 14.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 445,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,083 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $24,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,458,000 after buying an additional 2,441,210 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 627,289 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,756.4% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 492,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,164,000 after buying an additional 479,424 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,510,000 after purchasing an additional 478,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 964,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,225,000 after purchasing an additional 249,475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB opened at $55.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.21 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.92.

