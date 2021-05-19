Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.0% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 50,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VXUS opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.