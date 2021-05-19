Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $213.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.40. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $147.02 and a 52 week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

