Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Gap Down to $6.61

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.61, but opened at $6.43. Vaxart shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 13,569 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VXRT shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $831.42 million, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. Vaxart’s quarterly revenue was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vaxart during the fourth quarter worth about $4,120,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vaxart by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,936,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,188,000 after acquiring an additional 662,889 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vaxart by 1,676.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 607,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 573,762 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Vaxart by 2,723.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 540,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Vaxart by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 493,154 shares during the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

