Velocity Energy (OTCMKTS:VCYE) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Velocity Energy (OTCMKTS:VCYE) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Velocity Energy from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Velocity Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS VCYE opened at $0.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08. Velocity Energy has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.35.

Velocity Energy Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company's operations are located in Matagorda Bay, Calhoun County, Texas. It also focuses on the exploration of oil and natural gas in the Appalachian Basin.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.