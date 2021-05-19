Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Rating Increased to Overweight at KeyCorp

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $49.00. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.72.

VTR opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.95. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,229,264. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adelante Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $14,939,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $423,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 427.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,280,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,037 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $5,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

