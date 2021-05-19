Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) PT Lowered to $65.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 78.38% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte stock opened at $36.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.81 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Veracyte by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.