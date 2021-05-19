Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.80 million-$19.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19 million.

Several research firms have commented on VERI. JMP Securities increased their target price on Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.43.

VERI stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,421. The company has a market cap of $607.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 3.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.30. Veritone has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Veritone will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

