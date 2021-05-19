Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,938 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 38,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,556,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 50,573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 48,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 109,407 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.91. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.