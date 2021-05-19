Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verra Mobility presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.15 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $15.38.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,194 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,647.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,219 shares in the company, valued at $348,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 213,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

