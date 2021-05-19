Verus Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.5% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $2,337,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 365,616 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,660,000 after acquiring an additional 46,054 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 271.5% during the 1st quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 366,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,708,000 after acquiring an additional 579,429 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 473,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,783,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,875 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $124.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

