VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

VIAO stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.94. 189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,741. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. VIA optronics has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $15.57.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, VIA optronics GmbH, provides display solutions and systems worldwide. It offers interactive display solutions and systems that combine system design, interactive displays, software, and other hardware components; and optical bonding solutions for various displays and touch panels.

