VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.06 million-$55.47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.43 million.

Shares of NYSE VIAO traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 37,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,741. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. VIA optronics has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $15.57.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter.

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, VIA optronics GmbH, provides display solutions and systems worldwide. It offers interactive display solutions and systems that combine system design, interactive displays, software, and other hardware components; and optical bonding solutions for various displays and touch panels.

