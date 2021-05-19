Viacoin Price Reaches $1.02 on Top Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 21.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $23.75 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.28 or 0.00520029 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008185 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00011094 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000145 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,184 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.