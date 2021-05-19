ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth $568,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth $201,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth $647,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 25.3% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 14.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 62,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VIAC opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.35.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

