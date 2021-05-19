Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,023 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $46,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $1,114,388.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,370,387. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $321,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,436 shares of company stock worth $3,464,673. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BFAM opened at $136.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.54 and a 1-year high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. Research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

