Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $51.62 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $51,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.88.

Shares of GD opened at $189.35 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $197.51. The company has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.25.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

