Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 663.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 593,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515,886 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.95% of Beam Therapeutics worth $47,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,159,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,945,000 after purchasing an additional 931,108 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 427,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,873,000 after acquiring an additional 45,101 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,141,000 after acquiring an additional 59,935 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 229,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 229,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

BEAM opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $126.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.20.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.17.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

