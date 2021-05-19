Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 50.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,312,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,507 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $49,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,942,853 shares of company stock valued at $110,641,396 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

NYSE CAG opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $39.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.