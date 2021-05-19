Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 112,365 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,037,138 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 112,365 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $54,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 375,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after buying an additional 125,809 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 455,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,348,000 after buying an additional 58,540 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $56.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.86. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $57.88.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

