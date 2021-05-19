Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 28,448 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,859 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 28,448 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of FedEx worth $53,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2,928.2% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 40,321 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.7% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 118,374 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,623,000 after purchasing an additional 44,706 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FDX opened at $306.05 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $114.65 and a 1 year high of $317.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.55.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total transaction of $4,231,962.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,542,955.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

