Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 28,448 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,859 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 28,448 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of FedEx worth $53,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2,928.2% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 40,321 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.7% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 118,374 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,623,000 after purchasing an additional 44,706 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE FDX opened at $306.05 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $114.65 and a 1 year high of $317.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.55.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.
In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total transaction of $4,231,962.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,542,955.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
