Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 436,414 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,153,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,414 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.46% of BellRing Brands worth $50,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 260.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $29.91.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.25 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. Equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRBR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered BellRing Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upgraded BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.15.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.