VIDT Datalink Trading 50.8% Lower This Week (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 30.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded down 50.8% against the dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $32.17 million and $4.29 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00085462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00018592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $527.98 or 0.01412527 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00058761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00107875 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.