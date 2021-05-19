Vincent T. Marchesi Sells 40,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,001,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vincent T. Marchesi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Vincent T. Marchesi sold 24,097 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $537,122.13.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.12.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXEL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 91,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,201,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,133,000 after purchasing an additional 726,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 172,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 82,296 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

