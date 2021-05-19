Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives $31.57 Average PT from Analysts

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth $1,493,000. Paradiem LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 41.3% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 31,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 15.0% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth about $14,034,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth about $9,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIPS stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.27. 1,035,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,999,912. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average is $29.91.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

