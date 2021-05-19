Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Down to $24.69

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.69, but opened at $23.35. Vipshop shares last traded at $22.83, with a volume of 215,501 shares traded.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. Research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vipshop by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,555,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,688,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,775 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Vipshop by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,774,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,467,000 after acquiring an additional 752,710 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Vipshop by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,537,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vipshop by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,809,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,351,000 after acquiring an additional 686,634 shares in the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

