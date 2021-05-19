Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys New Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

VRNS opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $238,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,084,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $4,038,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,299 shares of company stock valued at $40,933,811. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.33 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $78.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $72.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.52.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

