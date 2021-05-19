Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $402,000 Position in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 202.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Tricida were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCDA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tricida by 9.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tricida by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,505,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,666,000 after buying an additional 51,530 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tricida by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 28,634 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tricida by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tricida by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $246.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21. Tricida, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.00.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.17). Analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

