Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $419,000 in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,440,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,503,000 after purchasing an additional 79,683 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 9,665,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,030 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,063,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,579,000 after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,340,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,941,000 after purchasing an additional 505,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $51,370,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $884,730.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 76.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average of $38.14.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

