Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 2,200 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,966,348.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $54,970.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,043 shares of company stock valued at $866,821 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRCY opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.63. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.40 and a 52-week high of $92.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRCY. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

