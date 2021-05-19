Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,400 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Kaman were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,468,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,266,000 after acquiring an additional 217,614 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Kaman by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,266,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,352,000 after purchasing an additional 158,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,761,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kaman by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kaman by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN opened at $52.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,751.25 and a beta of 1.26. Kaman Co. has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $59.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.90 million. Kaman had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

