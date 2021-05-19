Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 800 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Allakos were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allakos by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLK stock opened at $101.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.27. Allakos Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.79, for a total value of $1,955,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert J. More sold 4,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $552,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,460 shares of company stock valued at $30,763,167 over the last 90 days. 44.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allakos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.25.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

