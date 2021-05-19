VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VirTra had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%.

Shares of NASDAQ VTSI opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 million, a P/E ratio of -272.36 and a beta of 1.12. VirTra has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $10.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VTSI shares. TheStreet raised shares of VirTra from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of VirTra from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

