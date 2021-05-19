Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Suncoast Equity Management’s 9th Largest Position

Suncoast Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 5.8% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $39,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

Shares of V stock traded down $2.67 on Wednesday, reaching $222.90. 19,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,120,585. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The stock has a market cap of $434.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.11.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.