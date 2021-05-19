Visa (NYSE:V) Upgraded to Outperform by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa (NYSE:V) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $259.00 price objective on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.29.

Visa stock opened at $225.57 on Tuesday. Visa has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

