Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $790 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $770.65 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VSH. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE VSH traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $23.64. 673,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,874. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $1,602,390.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,852.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,981.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

