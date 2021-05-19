Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,060 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
VTY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,210 ($15.81) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,236.38 ($16.15).
Shares of LON VTY opened at GBX 1,248.50 ($16.31) on Tuesday. Vistry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,335 ($17.44). The stock has a market cap of £2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,207.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 969.25.
In other news, insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 53,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 926 ($12.10) per share, for a total transaction of £496,502.68 ($648,683.93). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 53,641 shares of company stock valued at $49,679,374.
Vistry Group Company Profile
Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.
