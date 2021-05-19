Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,060 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VTY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,210 ($15.81) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,236.38 ($16.15).

Shares of LON VTY opened at GBX 1,248.50 ($16.31) on Tuesday. Vistry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,335 ($17.44). The stock has a market cap of £2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,207.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 969.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.17%.

In other news, insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 53,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 926 ($12.10) per share, for a total transaction of £496,502.68 ($648,683.93). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 53,641 shares of company stock valued at $49,679,374.

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

