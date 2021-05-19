Vivid Coin (VIVID) Price Down 18.9% Over Last Week

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded 60.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Vivid Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vivid Coin has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. Vivid Coin has a market capitalization of $9,515.30 and $1.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vivid Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00070865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $124.22 or 0.00322045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00179615 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004548 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.13 or 0.01086618 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00034713 BTC.

Vivid Coin Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. The Reddit community for Vivid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/vividtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app . The official message board for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid AR Portfolio is a 2D and 3D Augmented Reality Cryptocurrency Portfolio management platform.In future updates, the user's will be able to store their Vivid Coins, publish trading focused content in the News Feed, and vote on their favorite content using their stored Coins. “

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vivid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vivid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vivid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.