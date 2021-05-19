VIZIO, Inc. (NYSE:VZIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VIZIO, Inc. (NYSE:VZIO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VZIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 152,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $2,992,587.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO William T. Baxter sold 28,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $567,506.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock valued at $36,296,438.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $728,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,583,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,850,000.

NYSE VZIO traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $21.57. 6,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,349. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.03. VIZIO has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $505.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.20 million.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

