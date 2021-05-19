VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.760-1.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.99 billion-$2.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.91 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMW. Cleveland Research cut shares of VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.84.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $162.39 on Wednesday. VMware has a twelve month low of $126.79 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. Research analysts predict that VMware will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $208,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $4,714,728.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,767,671.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,697 shares of company stock valued at $22,282,825 over the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

