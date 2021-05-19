Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Numis Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.83% from the stock’s current price.
VOD has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 192 ($2.51) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 180.82 ($2.36).
Shares of VOD opened at GBX 129.08 ($1.69) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. The stock has a market cap of £36.25 billion and a PE ratio of 17.68. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 136.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 128.81.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
