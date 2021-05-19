Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Numis Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.83% from the stock’s current price.

VOD has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 192 ($2.51) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 180.82 ($2.36).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 129.08 ($1.69) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. The stock has a market cap of £36.25 billion and a PE ratio of 17.68. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 136.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 128.81.

In related news, insider Van Boxmeer acquired 305,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

