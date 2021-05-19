Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.27. 883,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,436,375. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $189,094,000 after buying an additional 7,478,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 120.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,339,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $98,403,000 after buying an additional 2,916,006 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 940.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,955,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $54,464,000 after buying an additional 2,671,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,411,000 after buying an additional 1,596,160 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the first quarter worth $19,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

