Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) to announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Vonage reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vonage.

Get Vonage alerts:

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VG shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Summit Insights restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $160,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,034,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,445,000 after purchasing an additional 414,320 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vonage by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,380,000 after buying an additional 979,127 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vonage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,597,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vonage by 0.6% in the first quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,459,000 after acquiring an additional 34,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vonage by 6.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,837,000 after acquiring an additional 300,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

VG traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 156,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,219. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

Featured Story: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vonage (VG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.