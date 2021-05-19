Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 19,531 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 233,919 shares.The stock last traded at $19.50 and had previously closed at $19.70.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

