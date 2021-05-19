Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Insider Heather H. Lavallee Sells 2,889 Shares of Stock

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84.
VOYA stock opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $70.68.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 54.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.
Several research firms have commented on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.77.
Voya Financial Company Profile
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.