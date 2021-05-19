Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Insider Heather H. Lavallee Sells 2,889 Shares of Stock

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84.

VOYA stock opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $70.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 54.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Several research firms have commented on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.77.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

